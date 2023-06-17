HS Prannoy crashes out of Indonesia Open 2023 after loss to Viktor Axelsen

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 17 : Indian shuttler HS Prannoy bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2023 on Saturday after suffering a defeat at the hands of Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semi-final stage.

Viktor defeated Prannoy in straight games to reach his tenth Super 1000 final. The Dannish shuttler defeated Prannoy with scores of 21-15, 21-15. Axelsen will now face the Indonesian shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final.

However, India's star shuttler duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the summit clash of Indonesia Open 2023 on Sunday.

The Indian duo will be walking into this fixture as underdogs. The Indian duo have tasted defeat eight times. They will need to defy the odds to clinch their maiden BWF Super 1000 title.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag defeated the South Korean pair by 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semifinal. The Indians lost the first game but bounced back in the next two games, which turned out to be extremely competitive and intense.

With the win, the pair of Satwik and Chirag claimed the 6th spot in BWF World Rankings while the South Korean pair was at No. 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor