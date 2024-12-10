"Huge loss for Karnataka": Anil Kumble condoles demise of SM Krishna

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 : Former cricketer Anil Kumble on Tuesday condoled the demise of the former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and said that it's a huge loss for the State.

Krishna passed away early Tuesday morning at his residence in Sadashvinagar at the age of 92.

Speaking to the reporters, Kumble said that as a Chief Minister SM Krishna's contribution to the state goes beyond his tenure.

"His demise is a huge loss for Karnataka...As a CM his contribution to the state goes beyond his tenure. Bengaluru to become 'Silicon Valley' and to put on the map itself is his contribution, that will always be remembered...," Kumble said.

Krishna had been suffering from a prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, a long-time friend of Krishna said that the funeral would be done on Wednesday in Somanahalli in Mandya district which is Krishna's hometown.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed his shock on the death and said that Karnataka would remain indebted to Krishna's contribution to IT-BT's growth.

In a post on X, Siddaramiah, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Further, Siddaramiah wrote that Krishna was an enemy of Ajatsatru and also his guide in the early days of Congress.

"Krishna, who was a secretive politician, was an enemy of Ajatasatru. Krishna, who was my guide in the early days of joining the Congress party, was always my well-wisher. Krishna's foresight, disciplined life, gentlemanly demeanor and studious attitude are role models for budding politicians. I also share in the grief of his family and fans who are saddened by his passing away. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Krishna, 92, was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year.

