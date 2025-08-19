Hyderabad Open 2025 to showcase best pickleball talent

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 : The Hyderabad Open 2025, an initiative of the World Pickleball League on Tour along with Hyderabad Superstars, is all set to become Hyderabad's biggest pickleball tournament yet, an Hyderabad Superstars press release said.

With a total prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs and a total of 60 categories, the tournament will be played between August 22 and August 24 at CrossCourts, Hyderabad.

Backed by KLO Sports, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, Hyderabad Superstars is one of the franchises of the World Pickleball League that is now in its second season. Semi-finalists of season 1, the Hyderabad Superstars are excited to inculcate an even richer pickleball culture in an extremely diverse community. Pickleball in Hyderabad is growing exponentially, keeping in step with the rest of the country, and a tournament like the Hyderabad Open will only further encourage the community.

"Hyderabad Superstars has been such a pride and joy for us and launching the Hyderabad Open is another step in the direction of connecting with the pickleball community. We are looking forward to three days of intense action and are sure that the Hyderabad pickleball community will only grow stronger." Said Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Co-Owners, Hyderabad Superstars.

"Bringing pickleball to Hyderabad is the reason we started out with the World Pickleball League in the first place. We thank them for giving KLO Sports a chance to bring the Hyderabad Superstars alive. The support we got from the community in Hyderabad has been immense, and it's the perfect way to kick off the WPBL On Tour with the Hyderabad Open. We are looking forward to three days of intense pickleball and the coming together of a massive community," said Srinath Chitturi, co-owner, Hyderabad Superstars (KLO Sports)

With 60 categories at the intermediate, advanced and professional level, Hyderabad Open 2025 has ensured inclusivity and participation amongst recreational players as well as professional pickleball athletes. The lucrative prize money is only an indication that pickleball is and can now be considered a career option amongst many athletes. The categories available for all the intermediate, advanced and professional players are very ably divided by DUPR ratings that ensure a level playing field for all.

U/18 singles (boys and girls), U/18 doubles (boys and girls), U/18 mixed doubles, 35+ singles (men and women), 35+ doubles (men and women) and 35+ mixed doubles, 50+ singles (men and women), 50+ doubles (men and women), 50+ mixed doubles, Open Singles (men and women), Open doubles (men and women), Open Mixed doubles are the categories available across the intermediate, advance and professional levels.

With Franklin India as the ball sponsor, Pickl'out as the experience partner and KonnectPickleball as its community partner, the Hyderabad Open is expected to draw over 500 players over 3 days, making it the biggest pickleball tournament in Hyderabad and setting a precedent for the pickleball community.

The Hyderabad Open 2025, an initiative called the World Pickleball League's On Tour, along with Hyderabad Superstars, will be a great platform for upcoming players from Hyderabad who could find a place in the Hyderabad Superstars. The franchise will be a part of The World Pickleball League as it returns for a bigger and better Season 2 at one of India's most iconic cultural venues - Jio World Garden, Mumbai - from January 24 to February 8, 2026.

