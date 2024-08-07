"I am here for you always": Star shuttler PV Sindh to Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Star India shuttler PV Sindhu offered support to Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification in the women's 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh was set to compete in the gold medal match against United States wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on Wednesday.

However, the opportunity to clinch India's first gold at the Paris Olympics went away after Vinesh was disqualified from the event. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) stated that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified

Following her disqualification, PV Sindhu received a lot of support from politicians and sports personalities across India.

PN Sindhu offered words of comfort to Vinesh and wrote on X, "Dear @Phogat_Vinesh, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the universe's positivity your way."

Former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh gave his take on Vinesh's disqualification and told ANI, "It is very unfortunate because Vinesh was so close to getting a gold medal. We were hopeful that she would return to India with a gold medal. The last few months were difficult for her and going through all of this and still not being able to play the finals is extremely unfortunate. For me, she is a winner and I hope to meet her once she is back. It is disheartening that only because of 100 grams an athlete is not allowed to play...This could have been the best chance for Vinesh if she was allowed to play."

Following the setback, IOC President PT Usha confirmed that the Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to the United World Wrestling to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and said in a video released by the IOA, "I am shocked and disappointed at the disqualification of Vinesh from the Olympic Games Women's Wrestling 50kg class competition. I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of the complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, the Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh with all medical and emotional support."

"The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh, and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, the medical team, led by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang throughout the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements. The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent," PT Usha added.

