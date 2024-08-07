"I am not happy": Lovlina Borgohain on missing out medal at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 7 : After missing out on the medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain said that she is not at all happy.

In the quarterfinal bout on Sunday, Lovlina missed out on a medal after conceding defeat against China's Li Qian in the women's 75 KG category by 4:1 in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Speaking at the press conference at the India House, Lovlina said that what she expected didn't happen at the ongoing Summer Games. The Indian boxer added that she has to accept the result and come back stronger for the next Olympics.

"What I expected, didn't happen. I am not happy since I have not achieved what I thought of achieving here. But I have to accept it. Hopefully next time I will be stronger," Lovlina said.

The 26-year-old added that she was very confident to win a medal at the Paris Olympics.

"I didn't leave anything while preparing in the last four years. Since I already had an Olympic experience, I prepared myself like that. I was very confident that I would change my medal's colour this time, but it didn't happen," she added.

Lovlina lost the first and second sets of the match with a split decision of 3:2 in favour of the Chinese boxer.

In the third and final round, the result was 4:1 in favour of Li Qian. The Indian boxer lost the match with a scoreline of 1:4. With this defeat, India's campaign in boxing ended.

When asked about Manu Bhaker, Lovlina said that she is very happy for the Indian shooter.

"I am very happy that Manu Bhaker won two medals and it is also a big thing for India since winning two medals in a single Olympics is a big thing. I also hope for her bright future and want to thank her for achieving what we couldn't do," she added.

At the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she won the bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol event. The Indian shooter then patterned with Sarabjot Singh and won the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

