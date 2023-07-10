"I brought the fight to Verstappen," says McLaren driver Lando Norris

Nottingham [UK], July 10 : In the British Grand Prix on Sunday, McLaren driver Lando Norris finished the race in the second position giving a tough fight to Max Verstappen who came first. After the race, Lando Norris said, "I brought the fight to Verstappen."

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri gave positive results in the British GP. British driver Lando Norris finished second and Australian driver Oscar Piastri concluded the race in the fourth position.

In the Drivers' Championship, Lando Norris is in the ninth position with 42 points and teammate Oscar Piastri is in the 11th position.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Lando Norris said, "It was an amazing fight with Lewis, to hold him off. I made too many mistakes, maybe, but I did what I could. I brought the fight to Verstappen for as long as possible. It's a long, lonely race when you're just in the middle, but it's amazing."

He added, "I just want to say a big thanks to the whole team. They've done an amazing job and none of this would be possible without the hard work that they've been putting in. It's pretty amazing, pretty insane."

Lando Norris said, "I think they just wanted to give me a bit more of a test, I guess! That's what team boss Zak Brown said, anyway, probably Zak called the shots on that one. I wanted the softs, I feel like it made a bit more sense, especially with the Safety Car coming out, but I don't care, I'm P2, so it's all good."

Norris then offered a final word of praise for the support he, McLaren and the rest of the British drivers and teams received from the passionate home crowd throughout the weekend.

"The whole in-lap I was just trying to wave to everyone, so a big thanks to all the British fans out here supporting all of us, also for McLaren," he said.

While concluding he said, "Honestly, we should have had a P2 and P3, Oscar did an amazing job all weekend and he should have been P3 today without the Safety Car, so a shame, he deserved it, but fans are amazing, so a big thanks to all of them."

