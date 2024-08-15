I categorically said no to ICC's offer to host 2024 Women's T20 WC: Jay Shah

New Delhi, Aug 15 Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, has said the organisation has categorically said no to the offer from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host the upcoming 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in October.

The ICC is considering to shift the ten-team tournament out of Bangladesh due to turmoil and political shake-up, including resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her departure from the country. It has meant serious doubts have risen over Bangladesh hosting the tournament in less than two months’ time.

"They (ICC) have asked us if we would conduct the World Cup. I have categorically said no. We're in the monsoon and on top of that we will host the Women's ODI World Cup next year. I don't want to give any kind of signals that I want to hold consecutive World Cups," Shah was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

With India ruling itself out of hosting T20 World Cup, it means either of Sri Lanka or the UAE, who hosted the qualifying tournament earlier this year, could be the new hosts’ of the tournament.

The uncertainty in Bangladesh meant their men's Test team arrived early in Pakistan for holding full-fledged training ahead of the two-match series. Bangladesh are also slated to arrive in India next month for playing two Tests and three ODIs, starting from September 19.

"We've not spoken to them (the Bangladesh authorities). A new government has taken charge there. They might reach out to us or else I will reach out to them. The Bangladesh series is very important to us," added Shah.

He also said there was no need for captain Rohit Sharma and talismanic batter Virat Kohli to take part in the first round of Duleep Trophy competition, starting on September 5 in Bengaluru and Anantapur respectively.

"Apart from them, everyone else is playing. You should appreciate that. One must note that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are playing in the Buchi Babu tournament. We should not insist on players like Rohit and Virat to play in the Duleep Trophy. They will risk injury. If you have noticed, in Australia and England, every international player does not play domestic cricket. We have to treat the players with respect."

Shah signed off by saying that former India batter VVS Laxman, currently working as the head of the NCA, will continue as ‘his contract will be renewed by the BCCI’. There were speculations that following his contract expiring in September, he will leave the NCA.

