'I didn’t even expect to play,' says Sonam after incredible Women’s Hockey India League campaign

New Delhi, Feb 7 At just 19, Sonam stole the spotlight in the Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 with exceptional performances as her crucial goals helped JSW Soorma Hockey Club reach the final in the maiden season. The forward hailing from Haryana was the second-highest leading scorer of the tournament and led the charts among Indians.

While talking about her breakout season, Sonam stated, “Before the tournament began, I didn’t even expect to play any matches because I was very young and there were far more experienced attackers in my team.”

“When I got a chance to play in the first match against Delhi SG Pipers, I knew that I had to give my best in order to stay in the playing squad,” she added.

Thanks to her consistent goals and chance creation, Sonam turned into a major threat for the opposing teams. When asked about the secret to her success, she replied, “ Our team played an extremely attacking style of hockey, which makes the striker’s role very important. I knew I had to do my best for the team to do well so I tried scoring as many goals as I could.”

Sonam was even rewarded for her impeccable displays on the field as she was named the Upcoming Player of The Tournament. “I am very proud of it and it has motivated me more than ever before. I know I can play much better and go much further, and I will do my best to play for my country.”

"My coach (Jude Menezes) helped me a lot and was always there for me when I needed anything. He motivated me a lot to win this award,” Sonam added.

Sonam also shared that her idol growing up was Rani Rampal Singh, whom she got to work with in HIL. While sharing her experience, she excitedly said, “After every match, she (Rani Rampal) used to tell me the mistakes I made and helped me improve them. She has supported me a lot, and I want to be like her.”

When Soorma lost the final, Sonam was spotted crying on the sidelines, showing how much she wanted to lift the title with her team. “We wanted to create history and win like everyone else, but when it didn’t happen, I felt very weird and started crying” Sonam shared.

Sonam’s valiant effort in the Hero HIL has now finally earned her a spot in the national camp as she is selected in the reserves for the FIH Women’s Pro League matches coming up in Bhubaneswar.

“My family was very happy when they heard the news. I feel good and confident that I can give my best for India. I am learning a lot from the senior players here in the camp and I will make the most of the opportunity if I get to play,” she said while commenting on her India call-up.

