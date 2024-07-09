I didn’t touch the line, we can’t keep everyone happy: Suryakumar Yadav addresses controversy surrounding T20 World Cup catch

Udupi (Karnataka), July 9 T20 World Cup-winning Indian star, Suryakumar Yadav has finally opened up on the controversy surrounding the sensational catch of David Miller that hampered South Africa's progress and helped India win the final by seven runs and win the title in Bridgetown, Barbados. Commenting on the debate on the catch that changed the course of the match, Yadav asserted that he did not touch the boundary line, adding that, “We can’t keep everyone happy”.

Suryakumar Yadav was speaking to reporters after visiting the famous Sri Hosa Marigudi temple here on Tuesday. He had returned to India a few days back following Team India's triumphant stint at the T20 World Cup.

Answering media questions on the comments claiming he touched the boundary line, Yadav said, “I didn’t touch the line when I caught the ball in the final match against South Africa. We can’t keep everyone happy. I did what occurred to me as correct.

When asked if he has trained to take such a catch, Suryakumar Yadav stated, “I had practiced many times to take a catch like that one. During the match, my mind was calm. God gave me an opportunity to do well for the country.”

Sources said that Yadav had taken a vow that he would offer special prayers at the temple after the Indian team’s success at the T20 World Cup.

When asked if he said ‘Jai Sriram’ at that moment, he stated, “It was a dream of crores of people and our dream to win the World Cup. At that moment I could think of nothing.”

Answering a question, about chewing gum while batting, Yadav stated, “I like it, whenever I go to bat, I want to play and enjoy the game. That is also a part of my batting.”

Yadav, accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty, who hails from Karnataka's Mangalore, arrived in Udupi city on Tuesday and were greeted by the temple management, who presented them with a garland.

The couple offered prayers to the Goddess Sri Mariyamma Devi.

Talking about the temple visit, Yadav said, “Once I got down and entered the temple, I felt good. I experienced absolute peace and it calmed my mind. We will come back here whenever the sacred event is being held. I had visited the temple earlier for a little while. It was before five years.”

“On revisiting the temple after five years, I am feeling good yet again. The first time I came by myself and this time, Kapu temple’s goddess wanted me here. Now, I have come here as a normal person on Devisha’s suggestion,” Yadav stated.

“After seeing the huge turnout of people in Mumbai (to welcome the team), we wanted to spend time in the village and I had to take darshan of goddesses. I have not come here as a celebrity. I don’t even think of myself as a celebrity. Because, after a certain point one has to live a normal person’s life for a long duration,” he opined.

“Whatever you do it becomes part of life. That’s how I think,” he added.

When asked about his wedding anniversary, Yadav revealed that he did not have to cut so many cakes as he did this time. "It was special because it fell on the eighth day after I took the catch in the T20 World Cup," he said.

The temple authorities facilitated the couple's visit and the local police arranged special security around the temple.

