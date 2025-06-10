I don’t think anyone can match Maharaj's work ethics: Ngidi

London, June 10 South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has lauded his teammate Keshav Maharaj's work ethic and was willing to "put the house" on left-arm spinner being the first cricketer to arrive at Lord’s and commence his preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting on Wednesday.

Maharaj, who is a key figure for South Africa ahead of their 'Ultimate Test' showdown with Australia in London, is just two Test wickets short of reaching the acclaimed 200-wicket club.

"Just the work ethic that he has, I don’t think anyone can match it. I can probably put my house on it (that) he’ll be the first cricketer out there on Wednesday. He will be on the early bus with management; while they’re setting up, he’s bowling.

Since debuting in November 2016, coincidentally against the Aussies, Maharaj has been a regular fixture in the Proteas XI. Since then, he has proved himself to be a team player, filling the much-needed spin void in the South Africa setup while also becoming a part of the team's think tank.

“His planning’s incredible, so I think it’s no surprise that he’s South Africa’s best Test spinner and probably, at the moment, up there in the top two or three best in the world. So (him) getting to 200 wickets will be incredible and no surprises that he’s achieved so much in his career, just based on how much work and preparation he puts into his cricket," wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne said.

Maharaj has also played a big role in South Africa's journey to the final, with 40 wickets from eight games in this WTC cycle.

This has inspired other squad members like Tristan Stubbs, who called the spinner "the most professional cricketer". "Always in the gym, always working on his game, trying to get better. Bowls the most balls and he’s just really good at his craft and our best professional," he added.

Batter David Bedingham further credited Maharaj's cricket IQ in addition to the work ethic that sets him apart.

“Everyone in the team knows that whenever there’s a day off, Kesh will want to bowl. He just loves the art of spin bowling, he thinks about the game 24/7. With him wanting it that much, with him working that hard, that all adds to him taking these wickets. I genuinely think he gets better with age as well," he said.

