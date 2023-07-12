"I feel like we’ve done the job," says Williams Racing F1 Team driver

Nottingham [UK], July 12 : In the British Grand Prix, Williams Racing team driver Alex Albon finished in the eighth position and scored crucial points for his team in their home circuit, Silverstone. In a recent interview, Alexander Albon said, 'I feel like we’ve done the job.'

In the Constructors' Championship, the Williams Racing team is in the seventh position with 11 points. In the Drivers' Championship, Alexander Albon is in the 13th position with 11 points and his teammate Logan Sargeant is in the 19th position with zero points.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Alexander Albon said, “We shouldn’t expect this at every race going forward, but we will definitely have these circuits where we will shine. I feel like in these moments we’ve got to score points and so far we have. In every racetrack where it’s been physically possible, I feel like we’ve done the job."

He added, “We’re going to have a few more opportunities this year, and we’re going to have to use them to get in front of the Haas and the Alfa in the constructors’. On the other ones, pray for some rain or whatever."

While speaking about the race, Albon said, “It’s been a great weekend, P8, It’s funny that it’s actually our worst position of the weekend, which is crazy to say. It just shows you that points were on the cards."

“In some ways, when you know the car’s possible for points, it puts a little bit more emphasis on it. I don’t want to say pressure, but the expect to score points. To be able to get P8 for the team, now we’re joint seventh in the constructors, it’s huge for us."

Williams Racing team driver Alexander Albon said, “That Safety Car put it all in the mix. Of course, we got a bit fortunate with it, but sometimes we ride the luck. I think last weekend [in Austria] we weren’t so lucky and this weekend we were. I’m super-happy, I feel like that’s three weekends on the bounce now where we’ve had a solid pace – so let’s keep it going.”

While concluding he said, “I think as a team this has been our strongest weekend so far, on pure pace. Better than Canada. It’s been a very good weekend, so I have to say we are. There was no defending this weekend, you have to have pace here to get points and we did, so I’m very happy."

