"I have it in me": India's top shuttler PV Sindhu hopes to bounce back in World Championships 2025

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who has carried the Indian badminton flag for more than a decade, firmly believes she has what it takes to recover her lost form and revive her mojo.

After being a consistent podium finisher in two consecutive Olympic editions, the last two years have offered a fresh set of challenges for the 30-year-old, which have overwhelmed the former world champion.

Since standing at the top of the podium with the gold around her neck at the World Championships 2022, injuries and a dip in form have derailed Sindhu's run and forced her out of the top 10 for the first time since 2016.

The BWF World Championships 2025, which are scheduled to commence on Monday, offer her a chance to revive her lost form. She boasts five medals, including India's first world title in 2019 and is in pursuit of her sixth.

"I have had some good memories, good wins, good medals at the World Championships. I still know that I have it in me, so I would want to be at the top, irrespective of (my current) ranking," Sindhu told Olympics.com.

Sindhu's resolve was tested last year, especially after she missed out on a medal in last year's Summer Games. She hopes to learn from her past mistakes and bounce back with roaring performances.

"Last year, I was hoping that I could get a medal (at the Olympics), but that didn't happen. I think I can't just let go and think everything is done with it. I'll learn from my mistakes and come back stronger," she added.

In her recent appearances, she crashed out of the Swiss Open 2025 in the opening round, succumbed to a Round of 16 exit in the China Open and endured a first-round exit in the Japan Open.

The world number 15 pointed out how the shift from traditional fast-paced rallies in the women's singles event has transformed since her breakthrough years. Instead of being played at a brisk pace, the contests have now become much slower and more attritional.

"It's quite challenging. Initially, the game was faster, but it has now completely changed. Every opponent is right there for a longer period of time and not leaving the shuttle in long rallies," she explained.

"Even the lower lot, who have their world rankings like 15, 16, 17, are good. On the day, anything could happen," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor