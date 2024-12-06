I have no interest in who is behind me, says Spurs' Postecoglu on criticism from fans

London, Dec 6 Tottenham Hotspur, who suffered a 1-0 loss against Bournemouth on Friday (IST) will be looking to make some changes to their side as they look set to host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a heavyweight clash on Sunday. Head coach Ange Postecoglu, who was involved in an animated chat with the Spurs faithful after their loss against the Cherries, has now stated the fans are not behind the Australian head coach.

“Not a lot of time for reflection, we got back at 2 am. It was a disappointing night and we have a lot of work to do." And on fans, he said: "They aren't behind me, they are behind the club. I have no interest in who is behind me. Last night you had to figure the fans who travel to Bournemouth are fairly hardcore supporters. They weren't happy with what they saw and they felt like they needed to give some feedback. I took the feedback onboard and we move on," said Ange in the pregame conference.

The North London side is currently sitting at the 10th place mark in the league table having lost six of their opening 14 games, with two draws to their name as well. Chelsea on the other hand are tied on points with Arsenal but are edging ahead of the club on goal difference at second place.

Since their 4-0 win against Manchester City on November 23, the side has drawn against Roma and Fulham along with the loss against the Cherries.

“We have done well against the teams up the top end of the table, not just wins but played really well. Whether that is City United or Villa. But it doesn't eliminate what happened last night. That still needs to be addressed. We will put that to one side, it is a big game on Sunday.

"Chelsea are going really well, they are in a good space at the moment with a fairly healthy squad and in good form. Always a tough game against them but we are at home and we need to make sure we produce a performance like we have in the other games," he added.

