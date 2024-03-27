I-League: Inter Kashi have the potential to be a killjoy in Mohammedan Sporting’s party (Preview)

New Delhi, March 27 Mohammedan Sporting will have one hand on the coveted I-League 2023-24 trophy if they can beat Inter Kashi at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium on Saturday.

Mohammedan Sporting are currently leading the table with 48 points from 21 matches and a victory would take them on the brink of winning their maiden I-League title, marking a historic achievement for the club. Their closest brush with I-League glory previously was in the 2021-22 season when they finished runners-up to Gokulam Kerala.

So far, Mohammedan Sporting have registered 14 wins, six draws and suffered only one defeat. The only team that can still challenge the Kolkata giants for the crown are Sreenidi Deccan FC, who are sitting at the second spot with 40 points from 20 matches. The Deccan Warriors might have drawn their last match against Churchill Brothers but they still have a mathematical chance of taking home the cup.

However, Sreenidi Deccan cannot afford to slip any further and need to win all their remaining four matches. In fact, a draw or a loss in any of these matches would give Mohammedan Sporting the title, provided the Black Panthers reach 51 points after a win over Inter Kashi.

But Inter Kashi would be keen on spoiling Mohammedan Sporting’s party. They are currently in red-hot form with four consecutive victories and will be aiming to extend the winning streak. They are third in the standings with 39 points from 22 matches and are already out of the title race. With nothing to lose, one can expect Inter Kashi to give a tough fight to the Kolkata giants.

Mohammedan Sporting, who drew their last match against Real Kashmir FC, will be banking on Eddie Hernandez to score the goals. The Honduras forward is joint third in the list of top scorers with 13 goals and will be eyeing the top spot currently occupied by Alejandro Sanchez Lopez with 16 strikes.

All eyes will also be on Sreenidi Deccan, who will take on Rajasthan United FC on Sunday at their home. Rajasthan United will aim to return to winning ways following their loss to Namdhari FC in their last match.

While these two games remain the highly-anticipated fixtures of this round, there will be a keen tussle among the teams at the bottom of the pile too.

Churchill Brothers, Namdhari FC, Aizawl FC, NEROCA FC, TRAU FC are all fighting to beat the drop. Understandably, it will be a key battle when Churchill Brothers face Aizawl FC on Thursday. Churchill Brothers occupy the ninth spot with 24 points from 20 matches and have four matches remaining. A win against Aizawl will certainly mark them safe.

