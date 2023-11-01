"I lived through your golden and unforgettable moments": PM Modi commends para-athletes for record medal haul in Hangzhou

New Delhi [India], November 1 : Commending India's para-athletes for taking the country to its highest medal tally of 111 at the Asian Para Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said their stupendous and record-shattering achievements at Hangzhou, China have filled fellow countrymen with pride.

During an interaction with the para-athletes at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital on Wednesday, PM Modi also motivated to set the bar even higher and bring home more laurels in future events.

The grand felicitation event was also attended by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, in addition to the para-athletes, their coaches, and officials representing the Paralympic Committee of India, the Indian Olympic Association and national sports federations.

PM Modi said he was privileged to interact with the para-athletes, who brought their remarkable talents and skills to the fore to win laurels for the country at the Hangzhou Games.

Lauding the dedication and "extraordinary skills" of the para-athletes, PM Modi said, "I keep finding opportunities to meet you. I feel privileged to be among you today and the only reason I am here is to congratulate you on your remarkable performances in the Asian Para Games. While you were competing for the country in China, I lived through your golden and unforgettable moments sitting here. What you all have achieved is unprecedented. Your performances have filled us with pride."

"Every single one of you was picked to represent your country. Some of you won while the rest came away with some learnings. No one lost. In sports, only two things happen either you win or you learn. You never lose," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the bronze medallist chess players Kishan Gangoli, Aryan Joshi, and Somendra, who represented the country in the 4th Asian Para Games.

"Every citizen is proud of your achievements, you have brought home 111 medals, which is not a small number," PM Modi said.

India ended their Para Asian Games campaign with a total of 111 medals, comprising 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze.

India finished fifth in the medal tally, winning 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver, and 20 bronze.

In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver each, rounding up its tally of 21 medals in this discipline with 13 bronze as well.

India also clinched 7 medals in archery 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. The country won 6 para-shooting medals 2 gold, silver and bronze each.

In chess, India won 8 medals 2 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze.

India also won 4 medals 1 gold and silver apiece and 2 bronze in para-canoe and 3 medals in para-lifting, a silver and 2 bronze. The country also clinched a silver and bronze apiece in para-judo, and 2 bronze in para table-tennis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor