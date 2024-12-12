"I looked at Vishy sir...": Gukesh on how chess icon's loss in 2013 World C'ships inspired him to bring back title to India

Singapore, December 12 : Following his International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship win, Indian chess sensation D. Gukesh reminisced about how Magnus Carlsen's victory over former world champion Viswanathan Anand in the 2013 title clash ignited a spark in him to bring the title back to India. He also revealed plans to go bungee jumping after securing the championship.

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever champion in the history of the sport after defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship tie.

During the post-match press conference, Gukesh shared, "In 2013, during the Chess World Championship in Chennai, I looked at Vishy Sir and Magnus and thought it would be really cool to be there one day. To actually sit there and see the Indian flag next to me was probably the best moment of my life. When Magnus won, I thought, 'I really want to be the one to bring the title back to India.'"

(In 2013) I looked at Vishy Sir and Magnus and thought, it will be really cool to be there one day, and to actually be there and sit there and see the Indian flag next to me was probably the best moment." - 🇮🇳 Gukesh D reflecting on his feelings during Game 1!#DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/nh59x6rxpb— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 12, 2024

He also revealed his team of trainers, seconds, and training partners, which included Grzegorz Gajewski, Radoslaw Wojtaszek, Pentala Harikrishna, Vincent Keymer, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and Jan Klimkowski. His team also featured mental trainer Paddy Upton, who played a crucial role in India's 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics hockey bronze medal win.

"Vishy Sir was never officially part of the team, but we all know he was supporting me. He attended one of the training camps and also helped remotely during a few sessions," Gukesh added.

On his bungee jumping plans, Gukesh said, "On the penultimate rest day, maybe after game nine, we went for a walk on the beach. We saw people doing bungee jumping, and Gayu [a teammate] said, 'If you win this thing, I am going to jump off and do bungee jumping.' For some reason, I said I would join too. So now, I think I will. Maybe Paddy can join as well. I'm looking forward to jumping off a bridge!"

Gukesh also spoke about an emotional phone call with his mother after his victory, saying, "We were both crying."

Reflecting on his journey, Gukesh said he has faith in God and credited divine intervention for his success, which saw him go from failing to qualify for the 2024 FIDE Candidates Tournament to winning it and ultimately claiming the Chess World Championship title.

To the youth, Gukesh offered a simple message: "Keep enjoying chess. You will achieve your dream one day."

He praised his opponent Ding Liren, calling him a "real inspiration." "What I learned from Ding is what an incredible fighter he is. True champions fight until the very end," Gukesh added.

On the possibility of playing Magnus Carlsen for the world title in the future, Gukesh said it would be the "toughest challenge in chess." He added, "It's up to Magnus, but I would love to test myself against the best player in the world."

With the scores tied at 6.5-6.5 going into the final game, Gukesh delivered a stellar performance to seal his historic victory, ending with a final score of 7.5-6.5. This win marked him as the 18th chess champion in the sport's history, according to FIDE's official website.

Earlier in April, Gukesh created history by winning the 2024 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title held by Ding Liren.

Overwhelmed by emotions following his triumph, Gukesh broke down in tears, describing the win as the "best moment of his life."

Meanwhile, Ding Liren said in the post-match press conference, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could have been better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

Game 13 of the championship ended in a draw on Wednesday, with both players tied at 6.5 points each. At that point, with one classical game remaining, the championship could have been decided by a single move or mistake. The game lasted for 68 moves.

