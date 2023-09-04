"I really enjoyed interacting with him": Praggnanandhaa on meeting with PM Modi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 4 : Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa who stole the limelight in the FIDE World Cup by defeating top chess players from all around the world, has opened up on his conversation after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last Thursday, the 18-year-old had called on PM Modi along with his father Rameshbabu and mother Nagalakshmi.

Addressing a press conference, Praggnanandhaa was quizzed about the conversation he had with PM Modi. "He made me comfortable and he asked me about my training and my tournament. I am very happy to meet the PM and he also asked about my parents, I really enjoyed interacting with him. He also gave me some suggestions. I thank him for his wishes and support," the chess grandmaster said.

Praggnanandhaa further said, "It's very inspiring how we performed recently as well in Global Chess League. We have a lot of strong players in India. For me, it's very important that I work hard and perform well in events. For me that's the main goal."

The young chess grandmaster also revealed that other than chess, cricket is a prominent sport that he follows and the player he supports during the game.

"In general, I try to follow other sports like cricket is the main thing I follow, basically, all the Indian players are my favourites. I just try to root for our Indian team," added Praggnanandhaa.

On August 24, World No 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of the International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tiebreaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format.

Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.

