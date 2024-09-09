I think I had a place in the 30: Rodrygo ‘upset’ over Ballon d’Or snub

New Delhi, Sep 9 Following the announcement of the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or trophy, one of the biggest individual honours in football, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has claimed he is ‘upset’ his name was not amongst the nominees.

Five players for Los Blancos were included in the shortlist, including the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos (now retired), Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal. But the Brazilian, who scored 17 goals and provided nine assists, was not included.

"I was upset, I think I deserved it. I don't want to belittle the players who are there, but I think I had a place in the 30. It was a surprise... But there's not much I can do, I'm not the one who decides these things," said Rodrygo to ESPN.

Rodrygo became an integral part of the Real Madrid squad following the departure of long-time striker Karim Benzema. The versatile forward who has the ability to play across the front three spearheaded Madrid’s attack in the 2023/24 season and led the side to a La Liga trophy and the UEFA Champions League victory as well.

However, Rodrygo believes that his versatility may be causing hindrances towards his game development.

"Often, I'm just filling spaces. Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as No. 9? Rodrygo. That's it. It may get in my way a little, but I'm a team player," he added.

In a team full of superstars, Rodrygo’s contributions to the team sometimes get overshadowed. The 23-year-old once again proved his importance when he was the difference maker and lone goalscorer of the night during Brazil’s 1-0 win against Ecuador on Saturday.

