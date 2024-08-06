"I will be stronger for next Olympics": Lovlina on missing medal in Paris

Paris [France], August 6 : After failing to win a medal at the Paris Olympics, India boxer Lovlina Borgohain said that the luck factor played a role but she will come back stronger.

In the quarterfinal bout on Sunday, Lovlina missed out on a medal after conceding defeat against China's Li Qian in the women's 75 KG category by 4:1 in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Speaking to ANI, Lovlina hoped that she would be stronger for the next Summer Games.

"...It was luck, maybe god wanted me not to win any medals in this Olympics. Hopefully, I will be stronger for the next Olympics," Lovlina said.

Lovlina lost the first and second sets of the match with a split decision of 3:2 in favour of the Chinese boxer.

In the third and final round, the result was 4:1 in favour of Li Qian. The Indian boxer lost the match with a scoreline of 1:4. With this defeat, India's campaign in boxing ended.

Lovlina said she is happy for Manu Bhaker.

"Also, I want to thank her for achieving what we couldn't at the Paris Olympics and making our nation proud. I hope she will have a bright future," she said.

At the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after she won the bronze medal in the individual 10m air pistol event. The Indian shooter then patterned with Sarabjot Singh and won the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

