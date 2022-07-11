IBA examines bids to host Extraordinary Congress

Lausanne (Switzerland), July 11 After inviting national federations to submit bids to host its forthcoming Extraordinary Congress, the International Boxing Association (IBA) is currently considering candidacies.

A decision is expected to be made at the IBA Board of Directors meeting scheduled for July 15. The key point on the agenda of the Congress is to decide on the necessity of the presidential election.

A key principle of IBA Congresses is equality of opportunity for national federations to be represented. One delegate from each of IBA's eligible member national federations will be provided with travel and accommodation.

Regardless of location, consistent with IBA's commitment to transparency and good governance, voting will be conducted electronically via an independently-provided system. With travel restrictions and Covid still an issue, online presence and online voting will also be made available. The Extraordinary Congress will also be live-streamed.

"IBA is very grateful to those national federations who have already come forward to express their interest in hosting the IBA Extraordinary Congress scheduled for late September or early October. Convenient travel for as many delegates as possible will be key among the criteria for making a decision," said IBA president Umar Kremlev.

"I am confident in IBA's ability to conduct the Extraordinary Congress to the very highest standards."

