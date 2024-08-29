ICC Chairman Jay Shah Sends Warm Wishes on National Sports Day (See Tweet)

New Delhi [India], August 29: Newly appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of the National Sports Day (Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary) on Thursday.Dhyan Chand celebrated as 'The Wizard' represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936. He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as National Sports Day."On this National Sports Day, I warmly commend our athletes, coaches, and everyone who has devoted their life to sports.

As we honor the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary, let's commit ourselves to making India a powerhouse on the global sporting stage! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cgqcfhLCxF — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 29, 2024

As we honor the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary, let's commit ourselves to making India a powerhouse on the global sporting stage, the newly elected ICC Chairman said in a post on X.Earlier on Tuesday, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, as per a media release by ICC.

Upon his election, Shah expressed his intent to advancing the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympicsa moment he views as a pivotal opportunity for the sport's growth."I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated as quoted by ICC."I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before," Shah added.

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide.The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," Shah concluded.Jay Shah becomes the youngest person to lead the ICC. He joins the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as Indians who have led the ICC in the past. Shah's election marks a new chapter for the ICC as it seeks to expand the game's reach and continue its evolution on the global stage.

