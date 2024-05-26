'If they don’t want me...': Erik Ten Hag addresses exit rumours after FA Cup triumph

London, May 26 Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag silenced much of the criticism by defeating Manchester City to win the FA Cup final. Amid recent rumors suggesting that the Dutch manager is soon to be sacked, the 54-year-old addressed his future, stating that if "the club doesn't want him, he'll go elsewhere to win trophies."

Ten Hag's comment stem from the reports which suggested that the club's stakeholders has already made it's decision and he will be sacked despite the result in the FA Cup final. However, more developments on the matter should follow in the coming days.

"I don’t think about this. I am in a project and we are exactly where we want to be, we are constructing a team for the future. When I took over we were in a mess," said Ten Hag in the post game press conference.

Manchester United's 13 FA Cup trophy is sure to be one of the sweetest for the club considering the side is coming off a group stage exit in the UEFA Champions League and their worst ever finish in the Premier League.

"The team is developing, the team is winning and the team plays to an identity but you need the players to be available and a a strong squad especially when you play in England and Europe. There is a lot of work to do but we have value in the squad, high potentials, the team is progressing and we are winning trophies,” added the former Ajax Manager.

"Two trophies in two years is not bad, three finals in two years is not bad. If they don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do," he concluded.

