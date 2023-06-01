"If you have a good car for a while, you can break these kinds of numbers", says Max Verstappen after breaking Vettel's record

Monte Carlo [Monaco], June 1 : Max Verstappen wrapped up his fourth win of the season in Monaco and his 39th victory as a Red Bull driver, taking him one clear of the tally Sebastian Vettel

The records just keep falling for the Dutchman, Max Verstappen who is chasing a third straight world title in 2023. The 25-year-old, Verstappen said, If you have a good car for a while, you can break these kinds of numbers.

The win at Monaco takes Max Verstappen one point clear of Sebastian Vettel's record for the Red Bull Racing team.

Following his win at Monaco GP, Verstappen registered his 39th victory as a Red Bull driver to surpass now-retired Sebastian Vettel who had 38 wins while driving for Red Bull.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Max Verstappen said, "If you have a good car for a while, you can break these kinds of numbers, But yeah, it's great. I mean, I would have never thought that I would be in this position in my career. When I grew up, I wanted to be a Formula 1 driver and winning these races is amazing. It's better than I could have ever imagined, for sure."

He further added, "We always need to be perfect to really get everything out of [the race]," he said when asked where the next challenge was likely to come from. "We know that in the race we are very strong. But... we cannot afford the DNFs. And yeah, we need to just try and keep improving."

He concluded by saying, "It's super nice to win [in Monaco]. It is also super nice to win it, I think, in the way we did today, with the weather and everything, to stay calm and bring it home. And yeah, again, a lot of points for the team as well."

According to the official website of Formula 1, "Verstappen is still some way short of Vettel's overall wins record, the German having achieved 53 victories with Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari. But Ayrton Senna's record is next up for Verstappen, the great Brazilian having managed 41 wins in the sport."

Max Verstappen has already won two world championship titles and will be looking to win it again for the third time in a row.

The next Formula 1 race will be conducted in Spain on Sunday.

Max Verstappen will be looking to extend his lead in the Driver's Championship title race.

