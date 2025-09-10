‘I’ll be watching Man City from afar’: Txiki Begiristain

New Delhi, Sep 10 Txiki Begiristain admits he’ll be supporting Manchester City as a fan now as one of the three clubs he follows from afar. Begiristain was Director of Football at the Blues for 13 years and an integral figure in their rise to becoming one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 61-year-old now plans to spend plenty of time with his family after a long and distinguished career in the game. But he says when he does check out the football scores, City will be very much on his mind.

“I have three clubs!” he said to Man City's media team. "One is Sociedad, where I grew up, the second one is Barcelona, of course; and then it’s going to be City. I’ll see how I feel watching. I’m going to choose the right ones and just enjoy watching football. I’ve been watching the best football in the world – both at Barcelona and Manchester City - so I’ll choose only the good games!”

On spending time with his loved ones now he’s called time on his trophy-laden career, he added, “I’m ready to spend time with them, but I don’t know if they’re ready to have me all the time!

“I hope and wish they are ready! Hopefully they can understand I’m new in the house because until today, I was thinking a lot of football. I have a wonderful excuse to visit Manchester with my daughter staying here. I’m going to come often.

He retired from his position two months ago, with Hugo Viana replacing him in the CFA hotseat. Begiristain said he is in no doubt that Manchester City are in 'top hands' in the shape of Viana, his successor as Director of Football.

"He has been a top selection," Begiristain said in what was his final interview with City. "I would say that he is quite close to what I feel I am. He is so calm, but he is also very decisive. In the winter transfer window he couldn’t be here, he was at Sporting, but I’ve seen it in the last few months – the criteria he has and the way he sees football."

