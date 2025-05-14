ILT20 moved to December-January window for 2025-26 season

New Delhi, May 14 The fourth season of ILT20 in the UAE has moved to a December-January window, with an aim to finish the tournament before the Men’s T20 World Cup takes place in February-March 2026.

ILT20 season four will now take place from December 2, 2025 to January 4, 2026 and will be clashing with the initial phase of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. “Following extensive discussions with all our stakeholders, we believe the 2 December 2025 to 4 January 2026 tournament window is ideal for the DP World International League T20 Season 4.”

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins in early February hence it was important for us to start and finish Season 4 well before the tournament as it will allow the players playing both the DP World ILT20 and the T20 World Cup to prepare for national duty.”

“In addition, we feel that the December-January window will provide the teams’ the best opportunity to access a bigger pool of players,” said ILT20 chief executive David White in a statement on Wednesday.

The six-team, 34-match ILT20 has seen Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals becoming the championship winners in its first three seasons. “We are delighted to confirm that the DP World International League T20 Season 4 will commence on the UAE National Day – Eid-Al-Etihad – which is one of the most important days on the UAE calendar.”

“The UAE National Day is the day where we celebrate the United Arab Emirates which is home to people from around the world including millions of diehard cricket fans. It is a real honour for us to join the nation in the UAE National Day 2025 celebrations with the launch of the region’s biggest T20 league – the DP World ILT20 Season 4, on the same day,” said Khalid Al Zarooni, ILT20 chairman and Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman.

