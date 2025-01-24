ILT20: Warriorz meet Vipers, MI Emirates take on Gulf Giants in double-header

Sharjah/Abu Dhabi, Jan 24 As Season 3 of the International League (IL) T20 reaches the business end, two matches will be played here on Saturday with the doubleheader promising to be a blockbuster event of the tournament.

In the afternoon clash, Sharjah Warriorz face Desert Vipers while in the later match, MI Emirates will face off Gulf Giants at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, making it an eventful weekend for cricket lovers.

Table-toppers Desert Vipers (DV) are set to take on Sharjah Warriorz (SW) in Match 18 of the ILT20 2025, aiming to extend their dominant run in the tournament.

For the Warriorz, this clash is a crucial opportunity to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes alive, as they look to turn the tide against a formidable Vipers side. Fans can expect an intense battle as both teams fight for critical points in this stage of the tournament.

In their previous encounter, the Desert Vipers dismantled the Sharjah Warriorz with a dominant performance. The Vipers’ bowling attack, led by Mohammad Amir’s crucial four-wicket haul, Wanindu Hasaranga’s three scalps, and Sam Curran’s two wickets, tormented the Warriorz batting lineup, restricting them to a low 91 runs.

The chase was a mere formality as openers Fakhar Zaman (71) and Alex Hales (23) chased the target in just 10 overs, cementing the Vipers’ position at the top of the table.

In the second match of the day, MI Emirates, having experienced a mixed season so far, will be eager to strengthen their grip on a playoff spot with a crucial win.

Boasting one of the best net run rates in the league, they’ll be keen to secure the valuable two points. Their star-studded lineup, featuring explosive batters like Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, captain Nicholas Pooran, and Kieron Pollard, along with a potent bowling attack led by Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, among many others promises to deliver thrilling cricket.

For Gulf Giants, this match is a must-win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. A victory here would provide a much-needed lifeline and add crucial points to their tally. With both teams hungry for success, fans can expect a high-intensity encounter filled with exciting moments.

