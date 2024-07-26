"I'm confident that our athletes will do very well in Paris Olympics": BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi [India], July 26 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, extended wishes to the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics and is confident that the athletes will perform well in the Summer Games.

With a contingent of 117 athletes, India will aim to surpass their best-ever medal tally at the Olympics. India bagged seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze, in the Tokyo Olympics.

To help the nation achieve its goal, BCCI came out in support of Indian athletes by providing financial support to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the board will be supporting India's Paris Olympics 2024 contingent by providing Rs 8.5 crore to the IOA for the campaign.

Rajeev Shukla stated that he is confident that the Indian athletes will do well in the Summer Games and told ANI, "Our athletes, our contingent, is going there. Our best wishes to them for winning more and more medals - more than 20 medals. BCCI has extended special help towards this. We have provided Rs 8.5 crore. I am confident that our athletes will do very well."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his firm belief in the 25 state athletes who are playing in Paris and is confident that they will play a key role in contributing to India's medal tally.

"My greetings to all the Indian athletes. You are representing India at the biggest stage of sports. the whole country has a lot of expectations from you people regarding the Paris Olympics 2024. We hope you give your best. To the 25 athletes from Haryana, I want to say that this time also we will play a key role in the medal tally of the country," Saini told ANI.

Two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 World Champion in badminton PV Sindhu will be India's female flag-bearer alongside veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal. Gagan Narang will be the Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place on Friday at 11 pm (IST). The Indian contingent will have 78 athletes and officials from 12 disciplines in the Parade of Nations in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

