IM Vantika Agrawal stuns former world champion Anna Ushenina in thrilling tiebreak battle at FIDE Women's World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 12 : In a sensational second-round clash at the FIDE Women's World Cup, India's IM Vantika Agrawal pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far by eliminating former Women's World Champion GM Anna Ushenina. The intense match went the distance, with Vantika emerging victorious 4.5-3.5 after a series of nerve-wracking tiebreaks.

Both players were inseparable across the initial rapid playoffs, with the 15+10 and 10+10 segments ending in draws. The tension escalated as the match moved into the 5+3 blitz segment, where Vantika took down Anna.

In the first Blitz match, playing with the White pieces, Vantika displayed nerves of steel to edge out Ushenina in a dramatic encounter. She then held her ground with the Black pieces in the second blitz game, securing a crucial draw and clinching the match.

It was a high-pressure contest for the young Indian international master, but her composure and resilience shone through against a seasoned Grandmaster and former world champion.

With this remarkable victory, Vantika advances to Round 3, where she will face yet another formidable opponent, GM Kateryna Lagno.

During the Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary in September, the Indian contingent made history when both men's and women's teams secured gold medals for the first time ever. The Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva for the first time, alongside teammates Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal.

