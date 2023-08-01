"Important for me to finish on a high note," says Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after finishing 3rd in Belgian GP

Spa [Belgium], August 1 : Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who finished in the third position at the Belgian Grand Prix said that it was really important for him to finish on a high note.

Leclerc qualified second fastest on Friday but inherited a P1 start after championship leader Max Verstappen was handed a five-place grid drop. But he lost the lead down the Kemmel Straight on the opening lap to the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

The Belgian Grand Prix was held on Sunday.

He then held up Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen for a few laps before the Dutch driver came racing past. It was then a straight battle between Leclerc and Hamilton for the final spot on the podium, with the Monegasque eventually winning the contest.

According to the Formula 1 website Charles Leclerc said, "It was really important for me to finish on a high note, and we did. It’s good. It wasn’t an easy race. The rain was there in the second stint, which didn’t make things easy. But all in all, we had the perfect management of the race.”

He added, “It feels good to be back on the podium, especially for the last race for the first part before the summer break. It’s been a positive weekend overall in terms of pace, from FP1 to the race."

Leclerc was also asked about the mood inside the Ferrari camp following his podium, after what has been a mixed start to the year. He replied: “We are not happy about the first part of the season. I believe this last race puts a bit more of a smile on our face."

“But also unfortunately, with Carlos [Sainz] not finishing, not the whole team will be happy, which is completely normal. But looking at the pace, I think it’s been a positive weekend."

While concluding he said, "We’ve been strong. Carlos has been strong in all conditions. I’ve been strong in all conditions. The car, we were quite at ease with the car. Still a lot of work to do. We know where we need to improve the car, and this is where we will try to do a step forward for the next part of the season.”

