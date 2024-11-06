Improvement in Nathan McSweeney’s game has been unreal, says Ryan Harris

New Delhi, Nov 6 Ryan Harris, the former Australia pacer currently serving as head coach of South Australia team, believes Nathan McSweeney can be the right fit for the vacant opener slot in the Australian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, citing the unreal improvement made by the batter in his game.

McSweeney made scores of 39 and 88 not out as a number four batter in the seven-wicket win for Australia A over India A at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. But for the second four-day game, McSweeney will be opening the batting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground alongside another contender Marcus Harris.

“Seeing his work ethic and drive to be successful and to want as most young guys do want to play for Australia, he’s got it all. Just to see his game and he had a good year last year and he’s already started off with a bang this year.”

“The improvement in his game over that period has been unreal. In the A game, he batted really well in the first innings on what was a tough wicket and then he got them over the line in the second innings. I think he’s an excellent in,” said Harris on SEN Radio.

With McSweeney opening with Harris, it means fellow Test team hopefuls Cameron Bancroft and Sam Konstas will bat at three and four respectively. Harris strongly feels McSweeney can stand up to the test of facing the new ball against a potent India bowling line-up when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins from November 22 at Perth.

“I’ve got him in that spot. I believe he’s good enough, he’s got the technique, and temperament and for a young bloke who’s 24 he’s got the maturity as well. Being absolutely biased I think he’s sewn that spot up,” he concluded.

