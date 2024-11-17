In a huge boost, KL Rahul returns to training ahead of Perth Test

Perth [Australia], November 17 : With Shubman Gill's participation in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Perth unlikely due to a hand injury, batter KL Rahul's return to training following a hit to elbow served as a huge boost to Team India on Sunday.

Rahul left the nets early during India's intra-squad match simulation on Friday as he was hit on his elbow by a Prasidh Krishna delivery. The blow forced KL to leave the ground and seek medical attention and he did not return for Saturday's training session when India's main batters were having a hit at the crease, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Rahul put in some solid work in nets on Sunday, in a training session of nearly three hours. After two days of match simulation, which featured India's main XI against a line-up comprising of fringe and India A players, some squad players trained on WACA ground's centre wicket and nets.

Rahul spent an hour on nets before a short workout in the nets. There were no signs of discomfort as far as he was concerned, but he did not look as fluent as he looked before the elbow hit while opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rahul's improved fitness status comes after the news of Gill's unavailability for the Perth Test broke out. Gill suffered a thumb injury on the second day of practice while practicing in the slips.

The openers still remain uncertain as it is not confirmed whether skipper Rohit Sharma will join the team ahead of the Perth Test after he and his wife announced the birth of their second child on Saturday.

Gill made 28 and an unbeaten 42 during the training session on Friday and Virat Kohli made scores of 15 and 30 unbeaten and struggled at times against short-pitched bowling on the WACA surface.

India's frontline bowling attack led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, played in the match simulation on day two and they also trained on Sunday.

After three days at the nets followed by three days of match simulation on the centre wicket, India has completed their training at WACA. From Tuesday, India will resume their training at the Optus Stadium, where the first Test starts from November 22.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

