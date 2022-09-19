In form, Pranavi seeks to continue domination of Women's Pro Golf Tour

Gurugram, Sep 19 Pranavi Urs hopes to continue her domination of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2022 as she tees up in the 13th Leg at the Gary Player-designed Black Knight layout at the DLF Golf & Country Club, here.

Pranavi, who has won five times and finished runner-up three times so far this season, will also seek to get a good look at the course, which will host India's only international women's pro golf event, the Women's Indian Open, next month.

The course itself is looking in superb condition as it gets ready for the peak golf season in Northern India.

Pranavi is also travelling to the U.S. to play the second stage of the LPGA Qualifiers after getting through the first stage. Pranavi has been grouped with Asmitha Sathish and Rhea Jha in the first round.

Even as some of the Indian women golfers are busy with their commitments on the Ladies European Tour, the others will look forward to getting some valuable practice at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Among the top stars still playing in Europe are Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor.

Apart from Pranavi, the others seeking a shot at the title will be Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari, Hitaashee Bakshi, Seher Atwal, Gaurika Bishnoi, Gauri Karhade, Lakhmehar Pardesi and Shweta Mansingh.

The field for the event which has a prize purse of Rs 11 lakh also includes six amateurs.

