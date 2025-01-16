"India aims to be among top 5 in global sports by 2047": Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, following his detailed discussion with the corporate sector, outlined an ambitious vision to elevate India's position in the global sports arena.

Speaking about the government's long-term strategy, Mandaviya on Thursday, revealed plans to bring Indian sports to the 10th position globally by 2036 and to secure a place in the top five by 2047.

"To encourage sports in India further, in 2036, to bring sports (of India) to 10th position and in 2047, to bring India to the top 5 in the sports sector, for that I had a detailed discussion with corporate sector...how corporate sector can play a role in sports," Mandaviya told reporters.

"The corporate sector showed a lot of interest...it is my confidence and hope that with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas', we will take India's sports sector to top 5 by 2047," he added.

Mandaviya emphasized the vision to position India among the top five global sports performers by 2047, as the nation marks 100 years of independence.

He also stressed the critical role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in building sustainable sports infrastructure and talent development programs. He also proposed that PSUs from the Centre support state-level requirements to achieve sporting excellence.

"Each corporate entity should focus on a single sport to ensure dedicated attention and optimal resource allocation, while also enabling effective athlete branding to align with CSR investments and promotional activities," Mandaviya said, as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

This initiative is part of the government's broader vision to harness collective efforts and resources to enhance infrastructure, training, and opportunities for athletes across the country. With corporate backing and community involvement, the ministry aims to create a robust ecosystem to support India's sporting ambitions on the global stage.

The Union Minister asked the corporates to contribute towards upgrading sports facilities in existing district-level schools in line with the District Level Sports Schools in Gujarat. He further spoke about developing Olympic Training Centres, sports academies, funding the training and coaching of Target Olympic Podium Scheme athletes and to be actively involved in the organisation of national leagues in disciplines where it is yet to be staged.

More than 40 corporate houses and organisations working in the sports ecosystem shared their knowledge and opinion in a first-ever Open House session with the Sports Minister.

According to the Sports Ministry, corporates can also become thematic partners for Khelo India mission, indigenous sports, para sports and sports for women programmes apart from the establishment of sports science centres and performance testing labs.

