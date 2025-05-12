India beat South Africa by eight wickets in Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket

Bengaluru, May 12 An explosive 82 off 48 balls by Deepak Malik helped India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the second edition of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, which kicked off on Monday at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The opening match saw an exciting contest between the two teams, with South Africa opting to bat first after winning the toss. Thanks to a solid innings by Teboho Moloisane (49 runs off 51 balls), South Africa managed to score 145/7 in their 20 overs.

In response, India chased down the target confidently, scoring 146/2 in just 11.3 overs, led by Deepak Malik’s explosive 82 off 48 balls. India won the match by 8 wickets, with Manish Kumar contributing a quick-fire 45 runs off 20 balls.

The second edition of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket kicked off on Monday with a spectacular inauguration ceremony followed by the opening match of the series.

The series, a five-match international bilateral tournament between the Indian Men’s Blind Cricket Team and the South African Men’s Blind Cricket Team, is organised under the ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ initiative and in partnership with the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Narasimha Murthy B.N, Chancellor of Sri Sathya Sai University, Shreyas Gopal, renowned cricketer and inspiration to many, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI and Founding Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, and Kripa Shankar Mishra, Business Head South, Hyundai Motor India Limited.

In the first edition of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, the Indian men’s blind cricket team emerged as winners against the Sri Lankan men’s blind cricket team.

The second edition will be a five-match series with South Africa. The next four matches will also be played at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium, Muddenahalli, Bengaluru, with the series ending on May 16. The second edition of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket will give the athletes a platform to showcase their talent while encouraging many more with their unbreakable spirit.

--IANS

