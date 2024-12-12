India fined for slow over-rate in second WODI against Australia

Dubai, Dec 12 Indian women’s cricket team has been fined 10 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Australia.

The sanction was imposed by ICC Match Referee David Gilbert after Harmanpreet Kaur's team was found to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"India captain Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC statement read.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Claire Polosak and Donovan Koch, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire David Taylor.

The second ODI, held in Brisbane, was a challenging outing for the Indian side. Australia set a daunting target, posting their highest-ever total against India in ODIs, a commanding 371/8. In response, India managed only 249, falling short by 122 runs.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

The three-game ODI series was won by Australia 3-0.

