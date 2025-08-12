India finish with 27 medals in Asia U19 & U22 Boxing Championships 2025

Bangkok [Thailand], August 12 : With a gold in the women's 80+ kg category, Ritika concluded Team India's campaign at the Asian U19 & U22 Boxing Championships 2025 with a total of 27 medals, across both the age groups in Bangkok.

The 10-day meet brought together some of the best boxing talent in India, with U19 boxers finishing second on the table, while the U22 boxers took fourth place. A total of 40 boxers, 20 from each group, were sent for the tournament, as per the Olympics.com.

The U19 boxers secured a total of 14 medals, including three golds, seven silvers and four bronzes. They had the best medal count, but finished second behind Uzbekistan due to the latter having seven golds.

The U22 batch got a gold, four silvers, and eight bronze medals. Ritika was the lone champion from this age group as she defeated Kazakhstan's Assel Toktassyn.

During the morning, Yatri Patel got a silver, losing to Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan in the women's 57kg, while Priya's well-fought performance against China's Yu Tian in the 60kg final ended in a narrow 3-2 loss and her settling for a silver.

Later in the day, Neeraj got a silver, losing the men's 75 kg final to Shavkatjon Boltaev of Uzbekistan. Ishan Kataria also secured silver, losing to Khalimjon Mamasoliev of Uzbekistan in the 90+kg gold medal clash.

Earlier this year, the U-15 and U-17 squads had secured a total of 43 medals at the Asian Championships, with India's U-15 contingent delivering the highest number of golds in the competition - 11 in total.

Asian U22 Boxing Championships 2025: Indian medal winners

*Gold

Ritika (women's 80kg)

*Silver

-Yatri (women's 57kg)

-Priya (women's 60kg)

-Neeraj (men's 75kg)

-Ishan (men's 90kg+)

*Bronze

-Bhawna (women's 48kg)

-Parthavi (women's 65kg)

-Pranjal (women's 70kg)

-Shruti (women's 75kg)

-Harsh (men's 60kg)

-Ankush (men's 80kg)

-Rockey (men's 85kg)

-Mayur (men's 90kg)

Asian U19 Boxing Championships 2025: Indian medal winners

*Gold

-Nisha (women's 54kg)

-Muskan (women's 57kg)

-Rahul (men's 75kg)

*Silver

-Vini (women's 60kg)

-Nisha (women's 65kg)

-Aarti (women's 75kg)

-Kritika (women's 80kg)

-Prachi (women's 80+kg)

-Mausam (women's 65kg)

-Hemant (men's 90kg)

*Bronze

-Yakshika (women's 51kg)

-Akansha (women's 70kg)

-Shivam (men's 55kg)

-Gaurav (men's 85kg).

