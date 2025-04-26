India guaranteed 43 medals at Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships

Amman, April 26 Team India has confirmed 43 medals at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships, organised by the newly recognised Asian Boxing body under World Boxing, with four more pugilists punching their way into the semifinals on Day 7.

India is now assured of at least 25 medals in the U-15 category and 18 in the U-17, as all semifinalists are guaranteed bronze.

Aman Siwach (63kg) and Devansh (80kg) led the charge in the U-17 boys' section, both securing Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) wins over opponents from the Philippines and Jordan, respectively, in the last set of quarterfinal bouts.

In the girls’ division, Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) posted a commanding 5-0 win over Jordan’s Aya Alhasanat, while Himanshi (70kg) ended her bout in the very first round with an RSC against Palestine’s Farah Abou Layla, joining their cohorts in the penultimate round.

Earlier, Nelson Khwairakpam (55 kg) secured an RSC win in the first round over Chinese Taipei’s Wang Sheng-Yang, while Abhijeet (61 kg) and Lakshay Phogat (64 kg) cruised to 5-0 victories against opponents from Kyrgyzstan and Jordan, respectively in the men’s U-15 category.

Harsil (37kg) and Sanchit Jayani (49kg) secured commanding 5-0 victories, while Sanskar Vinod Atram (35kg) posted a solid 4-1 win. Prikshit Balahra (40kg) edged out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mongolia’s Akhmyetkhan Nursalyem.

Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46kg) led a flawless outing for India on Day 4, clinching a clinical 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan’s Aidar Musaev.

Among the girls, Princi (52 kg) delivered a strong 5-0 result over Ukraine’s Yeva Kubanova. Samruddhi Satish Shinde (55 kg) wrapped up her bout with an RSC in the third round against Ukraine’s Kseniia Savina. Milky Meinam (43kg) dominated Yeldana Abdigani of Kazakhstan with a clean 5-0 verdict.

Day 7 results:

Men’s U-17 – Quarterfinals

60 kg: Sahil Duhan (IND) lost to Amirali Mehrabi (IRI) – WP 2:3

63 kg: Aman Siwach (IND) def. Ziadrach James Cabrera (PHI) – RSC R2

66 kg: Anant Gaurishankar Deshmukh (IND) lost to Daniyal Shalkarbay (KAZ) – WP 0:5

75 kg: Priyansh Sehrawat (IND) lost to Khurshidbek Juraev (UZB) – WP 0:5

80 kg: Devansh (IND) def. Abdallah Aldabbas (JOR) – RSC R3

80+ kg: Loven Gulia (IND) lost to Farhoud Ghorbani (IRI) – WP 0:5

Women’s U-17 – Quarterfinals

60 kg: Simranjeet Kaur (IND) def. Aya Alhasanat (JOR) – WP 5:0

70 kg: Himanshi (IND) def. Farah Abou Layla (PLE) – RSC R1

