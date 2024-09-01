India make bright start at World Deaf Shooting Championship

New Delhi [India], September 1 : The 16-member Indian Deaf Shooting team made a bright start to the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024 being held at Hanover, Germany, winning one gold, two silver and one bronze medal on day one of the competitions on Saturday.

Anuya Prasad won gold in the women's 10m Air Pistol while India also had a double podium finish in the men's 10m Air Pistol with Abhinav Deshwal winning silver and Shubham Vashist winning bronze as the duo also teamed up with Chetan Sakpal to clinch the team silver in the event, as per a press release by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The Championship goes on till September 7, 2024, and Indian shooters will compete in the Air Rifle and Air Pistol disciplines. The squad, which includes such top shooters like Dhanush Srikanth, is also accompanied by an interpreter and coaches Preeti Sharma (Pistol) and Sanjeev Rajput (Rifle).

Medals on Day 1:

Individual:

Gold - Anuya Prasad- 10m Air Pistol Women

Silver - Abhinav Deshwal - 10m Air Pistol Men

Bronze - Shubham Vashist - 10m Air Pistol Men

Team:

Silver - 10m Air Pistol Men Team (Abhinav Deshwal, Shubham Vashist & Chetan Sapkal).

Earlier on Friday, NRAI and ITC Maurya in New Delhi hosted a star-studded evening and felicitated the Indian Olympic shooting contingent.

All three Olympic winners (Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale) and other participants were felicitated with rewards and mementoes. The evening ended with the Olympic and shooting-themed cake-cutting ceremony.

