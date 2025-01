India Open 2025: PV Sindhu, Kiran George, Satwik-Chirag duo register commanding wins to book quarter-final berth

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Former champion PV Sindhu rekindled memories of her old aggressive self while up and coming Kiran George kept his nerves under pressure to register straight game wins to advance to the quarter-finals of the India Open 2025.

In addition, the men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also came back from a game down to advance to the quarters.

India Open 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, was being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Thursday.

Sindhu, playing only her second tournament since the Paris Olympics, hammered Japan's Manami Suizu 21-15, 21-13 while Kiran defeated Frenchman Alex Lanier 22-20, 21-13 in the men's singles second-round clash.

Later in the day, 2022 champions Satwik and Chirag had to regroup after losing the first game to beat Japan's Kenya Mitsuhashi/Hiroki Okamura 20-22, 21-14, 21-16.

Among the other top players in the fray, last edition runners-up Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong had to save a match point in the decider against Toma Junior Popov before winning the one hour 16 minutes clash 14-21, 21-18, 22-20 to advance to the quarterfinals.

While that match kept the badminton fans on the edge of their seats, Sindhu and Kiran gave them enough reasons to celebrate.

Having spent over six months on the sidelines, Sindhu had looked rusty in the opening match against Shuo Yun Sung of Chinese Taipei in the opening round but the former world champion played aggressively against Suizu by going for winners from both sides of the court.

After the initial exchanges, Sindhu raced to a 13-6 lead in the opening game and though Suizu narrowed the gap to 14-13, the Indian star always looked in control and he again opened a big gap. The second game saw complete domination of Sindhu, who found cross-court winners at will.

"After a break, what I liked about my game today was my movement and my attacks were working well. Moving forward, I need to be ready for anything because matches will get harder," said Sindhu, as quoted from a release by India Open. She will now face Indonesian fourth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, who defeated another Japanese Natsuki Nadaira 21-12, 24-22 in the other second round clash.

Earlier, Kiran saved six game points against Lanier in the opening game of their second round clash. The 24-year-old, who got a last-minute entry into the competition from the reserves list, looked out of sorts as the Frenchman's attacked precisely in the opening game.

Lanier raced to 20-14 lead in the opening game before Kiran staged an improbable comeback, winning eight straight points to pocket the game 22-20. At that stage, he simply kept the shuttle in play long enough for his opponent to make a mistake and the errors began coming think and fast for the Frenchman as the Indian started closing in.

"At 14-20, I was just taking at one point at a time, not thinking about the lead, whether I'm trailing. I was just playing one point at a time. I think that helped me to secure the game," said Kiran after the win.

He will now face China's Hong Yang Weng, who got the better of Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong 21-18, 21-12 in the other second round clash.

Meanwhile, initially, it looked like Satwik and Chirag would also take a straight games route to the round of 8 when they opened up a 18-14 lead and had a game point at 20-19 but could not convert it and lost the opening game but that blip did not prove costly as they quickly took control of the action in the second game and then maintained the advantage to win in one hour 11 minutes.

It was not a fruitful day for the other Indian contenders in the fray with women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda and mixed doubles pairs of Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha and Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh getting knocked out in the second round.

Dhruv and Tanisha played their hearts out against eighth seeds Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito of Japan but ended on the losing end of the 21-18, 21-17 score-line. Later Tanisha and Ashwini also had a mixed day in office as they lost 9-21, 21-23 against Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor