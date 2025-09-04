India Orange lifts the women’s T20 cricket tournament for the blind 2025

Bengaluru, Sep 4 The Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 concluded in Bengaluru with India Orange crowned champions of the Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025, at the Altiore Sports – The Oval, Bengaluru. The initiative was hosted by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

Due to a delayed start caused by a wet outfield, the final match was reduced to 10 overs per side. Winning the toss, India Red captain Deepika T. C. elected to field first. Rising to the occasion, India Orange posted an impressive 94/1 in their 10 overs, with a standout performance from Simu Das (B1), who scored a blistering 54 runs off 31 balls.

In response, India Red struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals and ultimately falling short of the target. India Orange's disciplined bowling and sharp fielding ensured they held on to their lead, clinching victory in a thrilling final. Simu Das was awarded the player of the match. Simu Das (B1), Anekha Thakur (B2), and Deepika T.C. (B3) were awarded the player of the series award.

India Orange won the match and lifted the Champions Trophy for the Blind 2025 with the cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.

The players selected from this tournament will participate in the National Coaching camp.

The National Coaching Camp and tournament serve a dual purpose. Firstly, they aim to strengthen the self-confidence and sportsmanship of visually impaired cricketers by immersing them in key aspects of the sport, including discipline, teamwork, fitness, strategic planning, and competitive spirit.

Secondly, the initiative seeks to identify and develop a talented pool of players who can proudly represent India at the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind in November 2025. The tournament will feature seven participating countries: Australia, England, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the USA, and host nation India. Notably, Pakistan’s matches will be held at a neutral venue in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In his address, Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind in India and founder managing trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and supporters from across India. He stated, “The players received a high-quality 12-day coaching program designed to enhance their performance. They are now better prepared to compete against the world’s best teams.”

--IANS

