India squad announced for historic Mixed Disability IT20 series in England

New Delhi, May 29 Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) announced the men’s mixed disability squad for the landmark seven-match International T20 series against England, set to take place at premier venues across England in June and July.

This series, in partnership with the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), marks a historic debut for India’s pan-disability cricket team on the international stage. Bringing together players from physical, hearing, and intellectual disability backgrounds, this team reflects India’s inclusive sporting spirit.

Ravindra Gopinath Sante has been appointed captain with Virendra Singh being his deputy.

In a progressive move, select matches will be played as double-headers alongside key fixtures in England’s mainstream cricket calendar. The sixth T20I on July 1 in Bristol will share the stage with the England Women vs India Women.

Rohit Jhalani, head coach said, "This team competes with the intensity of any elite squad. Their focus and passion are unmatched — they’re ready for the international arena."

Santosh Kumar Rai, coach (Deaf Team) added, "Integrating deaf athletes with other disability categories is a milestone. This team’s unity and discipline will leave a global mark."

A national training camp will be held in Jaipur from June 7–14, focusing on physical fitness, strategy, and team synergy in preparation for the England tour.

"This series is about redefining possibilities. Playing at Lord’s – the Home of Cricket – is a dream for any cricketer. For our players, it’s a symbol of history and pride. We hope the BCCI extends its support to our team, just as the ECB supports their pan-disability squad," Ravikant Chauhan, general secretary, DCCI said.

Sumit Jain, vice-president, DCCI added, "This squad represents the hopes of millions. Their journey is about courage, purpose, and vision. We are confident they will make India proud."

Squad: Ravindra Gopinath Sante (Captain) (PD), Vikrant Ravindra Keni (PD), Radhika Prasad (PD), Rajesh Irappa Kannur (PD), Yogendra Singh (Wicket-Keeper), Narendra Mangore (PD), Sai Akash (Deaf), Umar Ashraf (Deaf), Virendra Singh (Vice-Captain) (Deaf), Sanju Sharma (Deaf), Abhishek Singh (Deaf), Vivek Kumar (Deaf), Vikas Ganeshkumar (ID), Praveen Nailwal (ID), Rishabh Jain (ID), Tarun (ID).

Reserves: Majid Magray (PD), Kuldeep Singh (Deaf), Krishna Gowda (Deaf), Jithendra Nagaraju (PD).

Schedule (IST)

June 21 – 1st IT20 – Taunton, 6:30 PM

June 23 – 2nd IT20 – Wormsley, 5:00 PM

June 25 – 3rd IT20 – Lord’s, 3:30 PM

June 27 – 4th IT20 – Worcester, 5:00 PM

June 29 – 5th IT20 – Worcester, 2:30 PM

July 1 – 6th IT20 – Bristol, 2:00 PM

July 3 – 7th IT20 – Bristol, 6:30 PM

