"India, this is for you": Neeraj Chopra reacts after winning historic gold at World Athletics Championships

Budapest [Hungary], August 28 : After making waves in the recently concluded World Athletics Championships by clinching India's first-ever gold medal in the meet, 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra posted his first reaction following a podium finish in Budapest.

The 'Golden Boy' recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end to win gold at Budapest.

He took to his official social media handles to share a photo with the gold medal while the second photo he posted was with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who clinched a silver and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch.

https://twitter.com/Neeraj_chopra1/status/1696151852176306275

Neeraj uploaded the photos with a caption that read, "World Champion. What a feeling. India, this is for you. Jai Hind."

Neeraj's historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin throw event on Sunday has evoked widespread admiration from many top sportspersons on social media, reflecting the nation’s collective joy and pride.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m.

Neeraj managed to get better off his arch-rival Pakistan's Nadeem by a margin of just 0.35 metres in their latest encounter at the World Athletics Championships 2023 final in Budapest on Sunday night.

With Neeraj's success, India now has medals of all colours at the World Championships. This was Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist wasn't the only Indian to be competing in the final, as Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m) and DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished fifth and sixth respectively. (

Neeraj's historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin throw event has evoked widespread admiration from India’s top sportspersons on social media, reflecting the nation’s collective joy and pride.

Neeraj's historic victory in the javelin throw competition at the 2023 World Athletics Championships has garnered extensive praise from India's best athletes on social media, reflecting the nation’s collective joy and pride.

India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar commended India's first-ever gold medal winner at the World Athletics Championships.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1696056995089142042

"India’s first-ever gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It's a historic milestone for Indian sports. May your hard work keep shining in every tournament you represent India," Sachin on Monday took to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tendulkar's former teammate Virender Sehwag congratulated the Golden Boy in his unique style.

"Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar. 88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues," Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1695987812645130481

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir summed up Neeraj's success in a few words, "Gold for our diamond!"

https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1695889145300930561

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh extended wishes and wrote, "Neeraj Chopra making us all proud .. first indian to win multiple world athletics championships medals.. Keep rocking"

https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1695954664850854083

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a special message for the 25-year-old and wrote, "We all love Gold but Neeraj Chopra Adores it… entire nation is proud of you brother."

https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1695972043643027654

Shooter Abhinav Bindra, who was India’s first and only individual Olympic medallist before Neeraj Chopra, was among the first to raise a toast to Neeraj's achievement in Budapest.

“Immense pride watching Neeraj Chopra soar to victory at the World Championships in Budapest! Your dedication and hard work are an inspiration to all,” Abhinav Bindra, who won gold medals in the 10m air rifle event at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and 2006 ISSF World Championship, tweeted.

https://twitter.com/Abhinav_Bindra/status/1695969160260718663

Neeraj will return to lead India's medal hopes in the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is to be held from September 23 to October 8. The Asian Games will mark Neeraj's final major competition of this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor