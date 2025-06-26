India to host 2029 World Police & Fire Games in Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel

Ahmedabad, June 26 India has won the bid to host the prestigious 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG), with the event set to take place across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. The announcement follows a compelling presentation by Indian representatives to the WPFG Federation in Birmingham, USA.

Taking to social media, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called it a “proud moment for Gujarat,” highlighting the state's growing status as a global sporting destination.

“This global victory reflects the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and is a big step towards making Ahmedabad the sporting capital of India,” he posted on X.

The World Police & Fire Games is one of the largest multi-sport events in the world, bringing together thousands of police officers, firefighters, and first responders from over 70 countries.

Hosting this event is not only a recognition of India’s rising global profile in sports infrastructure and international diplomacy, but also a major boost to Gujarat’s ambition to position itself as a premier venue for world-class sporting events.

The bid process, led by representatives from Gujarat and supported by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, included a comprehensive presentation to the WPFG Federation in Birmingham, US, showcasing India’s robust infrastructure, logistical capabilities, and commitment to international standards.

Emphasis was placed on Gujarat’s modern sports facilities, connectivity, safety, and the government’s experience in hosting large-scale global events.

The World Police & Fire Games (WPFG) is a biennial international sporting event established in 1985, bringing together thousands of police officers, firefighters, customs, and correctional officers from around the world to compete in a wide range of sports.

Inspired by the values of service, discipline, and camaraderie, the Games were first held in San Jose, California, and have since grown into one of the largest multi-sport events globally, often drawing participation from over 70 countries.

With events ranging from athletics and swimming to martial arts and tactical competitions, the WPFG not only celebrates physical excellence but also fosters international goodwill among first responders.

