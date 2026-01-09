India to host first-ever IRONMAN 5i50 Triathlon as Chennai gears up for historic endurance event

Chennai, Jan 9 Chennai will make history in Indian endurance sports when it hosts the country’s first-ever IRONMAN 5i50 Triathlon, alongside the debut of the DuYoska Duathlon, on Sunday (January 11). With the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) as the presenting sponsor, the event places India among a select group of nations to host the globally recognised IRONMAN 5i50 format.

With this launch, India becomes the third country in Asia and the sixth globally to host the IRONMAN Group’s Olympic-distance 5i50 Triathlon, which features a 1.5 km swim, 40 km cycling leg, and a 10 km run, covering a total distance of 51.5 km.

The inaugural edition has attracted 529 registered athletes, including 83 women competitors, 17 international participants, and over 150 athletes from Tamil Nadu, reflecting both strong domestic representation and growing international interest.

Speaking at a press conference here, Deepak Raj, CEO of Yoska and Country Head, IRONMAN India, thanked the Tamil Nadu government for its support. “We are extremely grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu and SDAT for their continued support, which has been instrumental in bringing IRONMAN’s 5i50 Triathlon to the state. Chennai is a fantastic location, and we are delighted to make this an annual event and grow it further in the years to come,” he said.

The occasion also saw the unveiling of the official finisher medal and T-shirt for IRONMAN 5i50 Chennai in the presence of athletes and members of the media. Dignitaries present included Thiru Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Thiru Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, SDAT.

In another first for Indian endurance sports, the race day will also feature the DuYoska Duathlon, bringing the World Classic Duathlon Series to the country. The duathlon categories include Sprint Duathlon (5 km Run, 20 km Cycle, 2.5 km Run), Olympic Duathlon (10 km Run, 40 km Cycle, 5 km Run), and Policybazaar IRONKIDS events across 1 km, 2 km, and 3 km distances for children aged 6 to 16 years.

Welcoming the event, Thiru Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), said, “We are delighted that Chennai is hosting this landmark endurance sporting event for the first time, bringing together national and international athletes on a global platform. I congratulate the organising team and encourage everyone to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.”

Thiru Meghanatha Reddy added that Chennai’s strong culture of cycling, running, and swimming played a key role in securing the event. “I thank the Government of Tamil Nadu, especially the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister, for recognising this vision and extending unwavering support to make this event possible,” he said.

The DuYoska Duathlon will begin at 6:00 AM at MGM Beach Resort, while the IRONMAN 5i50 Triathlon will start at 7:00 AM from Kovalam Beach.

