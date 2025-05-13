India to host inaugural tennis cricket ball world Cup and Asia Cup

New Delhi, May 13 Tennis cricket, a backyard sport that has long been synonymous with India’s passion for the game, is set to receive international legitimacy with the launch of the first-ever Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup, both scheduled to be hosted in India.

This marks a historic moment as tennis ball cricket steps onto the global stage with official international and continental tournaments.

Recognizing the sport’s rapid grassroots growth in India, the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) has thrown its weight behind the initiative.

The decision comes after observing the popularity and scale of domestic tennis ball cricket tournaments across the country, culminating in a new structured league format known as the Dream League of India — a competition that will now serve as the official selection platform for India’s squads in both global events.

Players participating in the Dream League will have the opportunity to represent India in both the World Cup and the Asia Cup.

The league will be held across the country, ensuring widespread participation and the scouting of hidden talent from even the most remote corners. Over 1,500 certified coaches will supervise the open, fair trials conducted in various districts and centres, where junior (ages 13–18) and senior (18+) players can showcase their skills.

The league is designed with two distinct categories: juniors and seniors, each comprising six competitive franchises. Following nationwide trials, 860 players from each category will be shortlisted for the league auction, where teams will select their squads. Top performers will not only be under the radar of ITCF selectors but will also compete for a place in India's tennis cricket squad on the international stage.

Players who remain unsold in the auction will not be sidelined. Instead, they will participate in the country’s biggest Inter-Zonal Tournament, offering a second shot at glory. Zonal champions will then advance to the All-Zonal Championship, and the winners there will face the Dream League champion in the opener of the next season — ensuring an ongoing, merit-based progression route.

Speaking on the initiative, a league director emphasized the transformative potential of the Dream League, "Knowing that this platform will pave the way for deserving talents — those who might otherwise remain unseen — to represent India on the international stage fills my heart with pride. This is more than just a league; it's about turning raw potential into national pride."

Echoing that sentiment, the president of the Tennis Cricket Association of India stated, “The league isn’t just a platform — it’s a gateway to international recognition. Players who perform well will have the honour of donning the national jersey in global tournaments. This is where dreams meet opportunity.”

To enhance its nationwide appeal and visibility, the Dream League has roped in prominent personalities as ambassadors. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been named League Commissioner, known for his grassroots outreach and support for sports development. Joining him as a face of the league is music icon Salim Merchant, lending cultural and youth credibility to the initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor