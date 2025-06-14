India to host Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind in November 2025

Bengaluru, June 14 The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) successfully conducted its 15th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) on Saturday at the state-of-the-art Samarthanam Art Centre, HSR Layout, Bengaluru. Delegates from 23 states and Union Territories gathered for a day of in-depth discussions, strategic planning, and collective visioning for the future of Blind Cricket in India.

A central theme of this year’s AGM was the upcoming first-ever Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind, scheduled to be held in India from November 5 to 25, 2025. The event, a global milestone in inclusive sport, will feature teams from six nations, offering a powerful platform to celebrate ability, resilience, and international camaraderie.

The AGM witnessed passionate deliberations on logistical preparations, outreach strategies, sponsorship mobilisation, and national team selection processes. Members also discussed the broader roadmap for developing grassroots programs to encourage more female participation in Blind Cricket across India.

Mahantesh G.K., Founding Trustee of Samarthanam and Chairman of CABI, addressed the members, stating: "This World Cup is not just a sporting event—it’s a movement. It’s about breaking stereotypes, inspiring future generations, and creating equitable opportunities for visually impaired women athletes.”

CABI also used the platform to acknowledge the ongoing support from state associations, sponsors, volunteers, and the international Blind Cricket community, all of whom are integral to the success of this pioneering tournament.

As excitement builds toward November, CABI remains committed to making this World Cup a truly inclusive, professionally executed, and globally celebrated event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor