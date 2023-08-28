India will shine in this year's Asian Games: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Patiala (Punjab)[India], August 28 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was on a tour of Punjab on Monday. After distributing appointment letters to the youth at the job fair in Chandigarh in the morning, the Union Minister inaugurated several sports development projects at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports, Patiala, built at a cost of Rs 13 crore. During this, Thakur also interacted with the players going to participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Union Minister said, "During the tenure of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, NSNIS Patiala has received crores of rupees for sports development in the last 1 year. Development projects worth Rs 13 crores have been inaugurated today. Development works worth Rs 36 crores are currently underway and Rs 24 crore more is going to be granted soon. Today we have inaugurated a training centre and a big hall for weightlifting, guest house renovation, renovation of accommodation for foreign coaches and renovation of 66 rooms of youth hostel, etc. Changes have been done on a large scale in the last few year. The total look and feel has changed today. Seven-eight years ago there used to be complaints related to food in the camps. Today, we have quality chefs who feed very nutritious food to the players."

After the program, Sports Minister met athletes, coaches and discussed specially on the preparations for the upcoming Asian Games and encouraged them. Hoping for India's best ever-performance in the upcoming Asian Games, Anurag Thakur said, "For the past few years, India has done exceptionally well in all sports. Today our sportspersons are bringing laurels to India on the world stage. I have full faith that India will do exceptionally well in the medal tally in the upcoming Asian Games also."

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur met athletes going to participate in the Asian Games in China, next month and encouraged them to continue their training with the same dedication.

