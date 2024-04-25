Indian Air Force beat Sri Lanka Air Force in Arjan Singh hockey meet

Chandigarh, April 25 The Indian Air Force beat Sri Lanka Air Force on Day 1 of the 5th edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament -- 2024. on Thursday at No. 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) here.

Four matches were played on the first day. The Indian Air Force won 4-0 against Sri Lanka Air Force. JWO Lovdeep Singh of the Indian Air Force scored four goals. He was declared the man of the match.

The second match was won by Chandigarh XI against Punjab Police by 5-3.

Air Marshal RK Anand, Air Officer-in-charge Administration, who was the chief guest, declared the tournament open.

The chief guest felicitated veteran players -- Dharamveer Singh (Olympian) and ex-Air Force Hockey players, Group Captain JS Minhas (retd) and ex-Sergeant Prem Kumar. The spectators also witnessed an exhilarating air display of tenacity, precision, coordination and teamwork displayed by the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT).

