Indian-American Theegala drops to Tied-10th as Matsuyama is among leaders at Palmer Invitational

Orlando (USA), March 9 Sahith Theegala fell to T-10 after the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Indian-American Theegala golfer is at 4-under after an even-par 72 and three shots behind the six-man lead pack at 7-under.

The lead pack included Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama who shot a 2-under 70 in the US$20 million Signature Event. Matsuyama is tied with fellow major champions Shane Lowry (71), Brian Harman (68), Scottie Scheffler (67) and Wyndham Clark (66), and Russell Henley (69) completed a star-studded leaderboard logjam.

Matsuyama, the nine-time PGA TOUR winner, credited a steady putter as he stayed in title contention for back-to-back tournament victories following a rousing triumph at the Genesis Invitational three weeks later.

Theegala birdied the seventh and the tenth but a double on the 11th and another bogey on the 15th. A birdie on the 16th and two pars meant an average round of 72. Korea’s

World No.1 Scheffler, who has not won a tournament since last year’s The Players Championship, charged into the joint lead with a strong finish where he was five under over his closing seven holes, which included an eagle on the par-5 13th hole.

