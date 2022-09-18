Indian-American Theegala in Top-10 at Fortinet Championship on PGA Tour
September 18, 2022
California (US), Sep 18 Sahith Theegala shoit 1-under 71 but stayed in the Top-10 after the third day at the season-opening Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour.
He was on fifth place overnight, but is now T-9 and is now 9-under for 54 holes.
Theegala, who had two bogeys against one birdie on the front nine made up on the back nine with birdies on 11th and 17th. He holed a 23-footer on 17th to stay inside Top-10.
Justin Lower is in lead at 13-under with defending champion Max Homa and Danny Willett were a shot back after even-par 72s.
They are tied-second at 12-under.
China's Marty Zecheng Dou sank four birdies against two bogeys for a 70 and T13 at 8-under, five back of the leader. The 25-year-old, who is starting his second stint on the PGA TOUR after his debut in 2018, is seeking a career first top-10 in what is his 28th start this week.
Korean rookie SH Kim of Korea carded a 71 for 7-under and will enter Sunday's final round, which tee times have been brought forward due to impending poor weather, in a share of 17th position.
