Indian-American Theegala in Top-10 at Fortinet Championship on PGA Tour

California (US), Sep 18 Sahith Theegala shoit 1-under 71 but stayed in the Top-10 after the third day at the season-opening Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour.

He was on fifth place overnight, but is now T-9 and is now 9-under for 54 holes.

Theegala, who had two bogeys against one birdie on the front nine made up on the back nine with birdies on 11th and 17th. He holed a 23-footer on 17th to stay inside Top-10.

Justin Lower is in lead at 13-under with defending champion Max Homa and Danny Willett were a shot back after even-par 72s.

They are tied-second at 12-under.

China's Marty Zecheng Dou sank four birdies against two bogeys for a 70 and T13 at 8-under, five back of the leader. The 25-year-old, who is starting his second stint on the PGA TOUR after his debut in 2018, is seeking a career first top-10 in what is his 28th start this week.

Korean rookie SH Kim of Korea carded a 71 for 7-under and will enter Sunday's final round, which tee times have been brought forward due to impending poor weather, in a share of 17th position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor